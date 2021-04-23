Samsung TV Plus launching on mobile in Europe

Samsung has announced that it is launching its new Samsung TV Plus on mobile in Europe, the feature is available on Samsung’s smart TVS and now also mobile.

Samsung TV Plus gives you access to 84 free TV channels and this will now be available opn Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

From the 22nd April, Samsung Galaxy smartphone and tablet users will gain access to high-quality content from big-name brands like Vevo Pop, Teletubbies, Euronews and Bloomberg TV+, all available to enjoy on-demand for free. Samsung TV Plus also has its very own channel exclusive to the platform, ‘Comedy’, which hosts an array of great UK and US favourites such as Hot in Cleveland, Russell Howard’s Good News and Taskmaster Best Bits. With different shows and channels across seven EU territories and more channels being added constantly, there truly is something for everyone.

You can find out more details about Samsung TV Plus for Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones and tablets at the link below.

Source Samsung

