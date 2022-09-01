Samsung to create the ultimate sustainable home

Samsung has revealed its plans to create the ultimate sustainable home at IFA 2022, the company revealed details about its latest home devices and more.

Samsung has revealed more details about its latest energy-saving devices and its latest smart technology for home devices.

Samsung Electronics revealed today at IFA 2022 its vision of creating the ultimate sustainable home through advanced energy savings technologies and strategic partnerships as the company sets its sights on becoming the No. 1 energy-efficient appliance brand.

“As customers’ needs are shifting towards more sustainable options, we are excited to meet those needs by delivering the latest energy saving, smart appliances,” said JaeSeung Lee, President and Head of Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “By leveraging efficient appliances with the synergistic features of SmartThings, we are planning to offer a truly sustainable home experience like never before.”

With the introduction of SmartThings Home earlier this year, Samsung laid the foundation for creating a truly sustainable home. Combining connected appliances with services such as SmartThings Energy1 with AI Energy Mode, users are able to maximize energy savings, through optimizations.

You can find out more details about Samsung’s plans to create the ultimate sustainable home over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals