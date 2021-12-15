Samsung The Frame TV partners with Leeum Museum of Art

Samsung has announced that it is bringing some new artwork from the Leeum Museum of Art to its Samsung The Frame TV.

There will be a number of artworks available on the Samsung The Frame TV from the Leeum Museum of Art.

The partnership between Samsung Electronics and the Leeum is also playing an important role in the ongoing unification of art and technology. Thanks to the fact that works curated by the museum are included on The Frame, users can now view them not just outside of the museum, but across the world. As Korean culture continues to grow more popular and expand into new countries, the introduction of this collection on the Art Store opens new opportunities for users around the world to experience the beauty of Korean traditional art.

Curators spent a great amount of time and effort selecting a collection that shines a light on the artistry and aesthetic of Korean art for display on The Frame. Because of this, viewers can now enjoy beautiful patterns on metal, subtly colored pottery and vibrant paintings from the comfort of their homes.

“Technology allows visitors to appreciate finer details in an artwork – whether it is a picture, a text, or a voice – that they may not have noticed before,” Lee said. “As technologies continue developing, our appreciation and understanding of art will expand beyond what we could ever have imagined.”

You can find out more details about this partnership between Samsung and the Leeum Museum of Art over at Samsung at the link below. The new artwork is now available on the Samsung Art Store.

