Samsung T55 curved monitors land in the UK

Samsung launched its T55 curved monitors back in March and now the company is launching them in the UK.

There will be three different size options in the T55 range, 24 inches, 27 inches and 32 inches and they all feature the Samsung 1000R curved screen.

The 1000R curved screen featured on the new Samsung T55 monitor is the result of years of relentless innovation and pioneering technology. It provides optimum curvature, filling the human field of view and resulting in less eye strain, helping to limit eye fatigue. As a result, working or gaming on this monitor is far more comfortable, so users can continue computing for longer, enhancing performance and overall enjoyment.

