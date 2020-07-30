Samsung Q2 earnings announced

Samsung has announced its Q2 earnings, the company reported sales of KRW 52.97 trillion which is about $44.48 billion.

The company announced an operating profit of KRW 8.15 trillion which is about $6.85 billion, the company has said that its higher earnings are due to increased display panel and memory chip sales.

Even as the spread of COVID-19 caused closures and slowdowns at stores and production sites around the world, the Company responded to challenges through its extensive global supply chain, while minimizing the impact of the pandemic by strengthening online sales channels and optimizing costs.

Quarterly operating profit rose 26 percent from the previous quarter and 23 percent from a year earlier, thanks to firm demand for memory chips and appliances, as well as a one-off gain at its Display Panel Business.

Source Samsung, Sammobile

