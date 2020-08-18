Samsung Pay Card is now available in the UK

The new Samsung Pay Card has launched in the UK from today, the card Curve and Mastercard and it is designed to be a digital first card.

The new Samsung Pay Card is designed to bring all Mastercard and Visa cards in one place without the need to swap banks.

“Now, more than ever, people need a secure payment solution they can rely on. We’re excited to be able to put the control back into our customers’ hands, by launching Samsung Pay Card,” said Conor Pierce, Corporate Vice-President of Samsung UK & Ireland.

“At Samsung we believe in the power of innovation and, through our partnership with Curve, the Samsung Pay Card brings a series of pioneering features that will change the way that our customers manage their spending, with their Samsung smartphone and smartwatch at the heart of it. This is the future of banking and we look forward to continuing this journey with our customers.”

