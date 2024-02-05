Samsung One UI 6.1 Tips & Tricks (Video)

Samsung Galaxy devices are renowned for their extensive customization options and utility features, designed to cater to every aspect of daily use. From enhancing your device’s security to personalizing the user experience, Samsung’s One UI 6.1 is brimming with advanced features and hidden tricks. If you’re keen to dive deeper into what your Galaxy device can do, the video below from WhatGear will walk you through some of the most compelling tips and tricks that can elevate your smartphone experience.

Unlocking the Potential of Your Device

Edge Lighting for Notifications : Say goodbye to the mundane pop-up notifications with Edge Lighting. This feature allows you to assign specific colors to different apps, making it easier to identify the type of notification at a glance. Whether it’s a message from a loved one or an update from your favorite app, you can customize how you’re alerted.

: Say goodbye to the mundane pop-up notifications with Edge Lighting. This feature allows you to assign specific colors to different apps, making it easier to identify the type of notification at a glance. Whether it’s a message from a loved one or an update from your favorite app, you can customize how you’re alerted. Secure Lock Settings : Security is paramount, and with One UI 6.1, you have robust options at your disposal. You can set your phone to auto-reset after multiple failed unlock attempts, safeguarding your data in case of loss or theft. Additionally, lockdown mode is a godsend for those moments when you need to disable biometrics and notifications temporarily, ensuring your privacy is intact.

: Security is paramount, and with One UI 6.1, you have robust options at your disposal. You can set your phone to auto-reset after multiple failed unlock attempts, safeguarding your data in case of loss or theft. Additionally, lockdown mode is a godsend for those moments when you need to disable biometrics and notifications temporarily, ensuring your privacy is intact. AI-Enhanced Photo Editing : Leveraging AI, Samsung Galaxy devices now offer advanced photo editing capabilities. Whether you’re looking to crop, enhance resolution, or improve details in your photos, AI features can help you achieve professional-looking results with minimal effort.

: Leveraging AI, Samsung Galaxy devices now offer advanced photo editing capabilities. Whether you’re looking to crop, enhance resolution, or improve details in your photos, AI features can help you achieve professional-looking results with minimal effort. Digital Wellbeing Tools : In today’s always-on world, managing digital consumption is crucial. Samsung’s Digital Wellbeing tools offer features like driving and walking monitors, and volume monitoring, to promote safer and more conscious phone usage habits.

: In today’s always-on world, managing digital consumption is crucial. Samsung’s Digital Wellbeing tools offer features like driving and walking monitors, and volume monitoring, to promote safer and more conscious phone usage habits. Call Quality Improvements : Experience crystal-clear calls with voice focus, which isolates your voice from background noise. This improvement ensures that your conversations are heard loud and clear, without the distraction of ambient sounds.

: Experience crystal-clear calls with voice focus, which isolates your voice from background noise. This improvement ensures that your conversations are heard loud and clear, without the distraction of ambient sounds. Accessibility Features : Samsung has always been at the forefront of accessibility, and One UI 6.1 continues this tradition. With options to answer calls using physical buttons, customize call backgrounds, and create text shortcuts using the Samsung keyboard, these features ensure that everyone can enjoy a seamless smartphone experience.

: Samsung has always been at the forefront of accessibility, and One UI 6.1 continues this tradition. With options to answer calls using physical buttons, customize call backgrounds, and create text shortcuts using the Samsung keyboard, these features ensure that everyone can enjoy a seamless smartphone experience. Privacy and Data Protection : With enhanced data protection settings, you can rest assured that your backups are secure and your sync data across Samsung devices is encrypted. This commitment to privacy safeguards your information from prying eyes.

: With enhanced data protection settings, you can rest assured that your backups are secure and your sync data across Samsung devices is encrypted. This commitment to privacy safeguards your information from prying eyes. Ambient Display and Widgets : Personalize your lock screen with useful widgets and screen savers, providing easy access to information that matters most to you. From checking the time to catching up on notifications, customization is key.

: Personalize your lock screen with useful widgets and screen savers, providing easy access to information that matters most to you. From checking the time to catching up on notifications, customization is key. Advanced Sound Settings : Adapt Sound personalizes your audio experience by tailoring sound profiles based on hearing tests. Whether you’re listening to music, watching videos, or taking calls, the audio is optimized for your ears.

: Adapt Sound personalizes your audio experience by tailoring sound profiles based on hearing tests. Whether you’re listening to music, watching videos, or taking calls, the audio is optimized for your ears. Emergency SOS : In case of an emergency, the SOS feature can be a lifesaver, sending alerts to contacts and emergency services with a quick button press sequence.

: In case of an emergency, the SOS feature can be a lifesaver, sending alerts to contacts and emergency services with a quick button press sequence. Multi-Window and Pop-Up View : Enhance your multitasking capabilities with split-screen and pop-up view features. This allows for more efficient app usage, letting you work or play without skipping a beat.

: Enhance your multitasking capabilities with split-screen and pop-up view features. This allows for more efficient app usage, letting you work or play without skipping a beat. Video Call Effects : Add a touch of professionalism or personalization to your video calls with background effects. Whether it’s blurring the background or adding a virtual environment, these effects can make your calls more engaging.

: Add a touch of professionalism or personalization to your video calls with background effects. Whether it’s blurring the background or adding a virtual environment, these effects can make your calls more engaging. Accessibility Shortcuts : Remapping physical buttons for quick access to useful features, such as magnification or sound muting, enhances the usability for individuals with different needs.

: Remapping physical buttons for quick access to useful features, such as magnification or sound muting, enhances the usability for individuals with different needs. Oracast : Share your audio with multiple Galaxy Buds users simultaneously for a shared listening experience. Whether it’s music, movies, or games, Oracast makes it easy to enjoy together.

: Share your audio with multiple Galaxy Buds users simultaneously for a shared listening experience. Whether it’s music, movies, or games, Oracast makes it easy to enjoy together. Gaming and Entertainment: Explore the gaming and entertainment options that allow you to play games and stream content from your phone to larger screens. With external controllers, your phone becomes a portable gaming console.

This comprehensive video on the Samsung One UI 6.1 highlights the depth of customization and utility offered by Galaxy devices. Whether you’re looking to improve productivity, enhance privacy, or personalize the user experience, these tips and tricks showcase the capabilities of Samsung’s technology. Dive into these features to make the most out of your Samsung Galaxy device.

Source & Image Credit: WhatGear



