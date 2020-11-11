Samsung One UI 3.0 beta is coming to more Galaxy devices

The Samsung One UI 3.0 beta is currently available for the Galaxy S20 range and the Galaxy Note 20 range, now it would appear that it is also coming to other devices.

Samsung has now revealed that they will be releasing their new One UI 3.0 beta software for multiple Galaxy devices.

The devices have been posted on Samsung’s website and include the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Fold2 5G, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy S10, S10, S10 and the S10 5G.

As yet we do not have any details on when Samsung will release their Android 11 beta for the devices listed above, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you guys know.

Source Samsung, Tizen Help

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals