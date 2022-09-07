Samsung Odyssey Ark being sold exclusively through Harrods

Samsung has announced that their new Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is being sold exclusively through Harrods in London.

The good news is that it is also being sold online through Samsung’s website, so if you don’t live in London, you can order it from there.

Equipped with Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Technology, Quantum Mini LEDs enable ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs. Gamers can also see both dark and bright scenes for ultra-realistic graphics with the newly added 14-bit processing, a sophisticated lighting control technology.

Samsung’s Gaming Hub[2] enables gamers to experience the best of gaming in one place. The all-in-one game streaming platform allows gamers to discover and enjoy their favourite games from partners such as Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Utomik, and Amazon Luna, whilst having instant access to top streaming services, as well as popular console and PC games – no downloads or storage space requirements.

“We are delighted to announce that the Odyssey Ark is now available exclusively at Harrods, London”, said Damon Crowhurst, Head of Display at Samsung Electronics UK. “At CES we unveiled the Odyssey Ark and there has been a lot of excitement since so we are thrilled that one of the world’s most iconic stores will be giving UK gamers the chance to get their hands on our incredible product first. Being the world’s first 55-inch curved gaming monitor, gamers can truly immerse themselves in the gaming experience with the ultimate set-up.”

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

