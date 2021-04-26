Samsung launches world’s first 3GPP-compliant nationwide public safety LTE network

Samsung has announced that it is powering the world’s first 3GPP-compliant nationwide public safety LTE (PS-LTE) network in South Korea.

The network has been developed in conjunction with the leading mobile operators in south Korea and it will offer fast and reliable connectivity to first responders in over 330 public safety organizations and agencies.

With nationwide coverage, the network serves as a unified platform that helps ensure interoperability among various public safety institutions. This delivers real-time accessibility and enhanced communications capabilities among public safety agencies and personnel in emergency situations.

“Samsung is proud to take part in building the world’s first nationwide PS-LTE network based on 3GPP standards in Korea, leveraging our end-to-end PS-LTE solutions,” said Seungil Kim, Vice President and Head of Korea Business, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “A reliable network is critical for real-time communication among multiple institutions in case of emergencies. We will continue to offer advanced PS-LTE solutions to bolster Korea’s PS-LTE network, meeting the highest standards for reliability, performance and security.”

You can find out more information about Samsung’s new 3GPP-compliant nationwide public safety LTE network over at their website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals