Samsung launches new LPDDR5 uMCP Multichip package

Samsung has announced the launch of its new LPDDR5 multichip package for smartphones, the package combines LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 NAND storage in a single chip.

The new multi chip package is designed to maximize space efficiency and provide lightning fast storage and RAM on a single chip.

“Samsung’s new LPDDR5 uMCP is built upon our rich legacy of memory advancements and packaging know-how, enabling consumers to enjoy uninterrupted streaming, gaming and mixed reality experiences even in lower-tier devices,” said Young-soo Sohn, vice president of the Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics. “As 5G-compatible devices become more mainstream, we anticipate that our latest multichip package innovation will accelerate the market transition to 5G and beyond, and help to bring the metaverse into our everyday lives a lot faster.”

You can find out more details about the new LPDDR5 uMCP Multichip package over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

