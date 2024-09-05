Samsung Launches New Fitness Daily+ Platform on Smart TVs

Samsung Electronics has partnered with Technogym to launch a groundbreaking fitness app on the Samsung Daily+ platform, available on Samsung’s 2024 Smart TVs. This innovative app transforms the way users approach home workouts by offering personalized fitness routines that accommodate both equipment-based and bodyweight exercises. With the Samsung Fitness App, users can easily transform their living rooms into comprehensive fitness hubs, accessing a wide variety of trainer-led sessions that cater to different fitness goals and preferences. Whether you’re a beginner looking to start your fitness journey or an experienced athlete seeking to enhance your performance, this app provides a convenient and effective solution for achieving your goals from the comfort of your own home.

Personalized Fitness Experience

One of the standout features of the Technogym app on Samsung Daily+ is its ability to provide users with a highly personalized fitness experience. Upon signing into the app, users are greeted with training programs tailored specifically to their individual goals, whether it’s building strength, improving endurance, or enhancing overall health. The app intelligently tracks and logs progress, offering personalized recommendations to ensure that the workout regimen adapts to the user’s evolving fitness journey. With over 130 trainer-led sessions available, users have access to a diverse range of workouts, including high-intensity cardio, bodyweight routines, mindful yoga sessions, Pilates, and meditations. These sessions are designed to be performed conveniently in front of a screen, making it easy for users to integrate fitness into their daily lives without the need for additional equipment or dedicated workout spaces.

Seamless Integration and Accessibility

The Technogym app on Samsung TVs offers ultimate convenience and accessibility for users looking to prioritize their health and wellness. The app seamlessly integrates with the Samsung Daily+ platform, making it easy for users to access their personalized fitness content directly from their Samsung 2024 Smart TVs. This integration eliminates the need for additional devices or complicated setup processes, allowing users to start their workouts with just a few simple clicks. Furthermore, the app’s compatibility with Samsung’s latest Smart TV models ensures that users can enjoy a high-quality, immersive fitness experience on a large screen, enhancing the overall effectiveness and enjoyment of their workouts.

Flexible Subscription Options

The Technogym app on Samsung TVs offers flexible subscription options to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its users. The basic version of the app is available for free, providing users with access to a broad and diverse library of video training sessions. This free version is ideal for those who are new to home workouts or those who want to explore the app’s features before committing to a subscription. For users seeking a more comprehensive and in-depth fitness experience, a premium subscription is available. The premium option unlocks exclusive content, including advanced workout programs, personalized coaching, and additional features designed to help users achieve their fitness goals more effectively. Regardless of the subscription level, users can effortlessly track their workout history on any device through their Technogym account, ensuring a seamless and integrated fitness journey across multiple platforms.

Specifications

Platform: Samsung Daily+ on Samsung 2024 Smart TVs

Samsung Daily+ on Samsung 2024 Smart TVs Partnership: Samsung Electronics and Technogym

Samsung Electronics and Technogym Content: Over 130 trainer-led sessions including cardio, bodyweight routines, yoga, Pilates, and meditation

Over 130 trainer-led sessions including cardio, bodyweight routines, yoga, Pilates, and meditation Personalization: Tailored training programs, progress tracking, and personalized recommendations

Tailored training programs, progress tracking, and personalized recommendations Subscription: Basic app free, premium subscription available for exclusive content

Basic app free, premium subscription available for exclusive content Device Integration: Track workout history on any device through Technogym account

Summary

In addition to the Technogym app, Samsung’s 2024 Smart TVs offer a range of other features designed to enhance the overall home entertainment and lifestyle experience. Users can explore advanced screen technologies that deliver immersive visuals and superior picture quality, making their workouts and other content more engaging and enjoyable. The Smart TVs also offer seamless integration with smart home devices, allowing users to control their home environment and create the perfect ambiance for their workouts. Beyond fitness, the Samsung Daily+ platform hosts a variety of other apps catering to different interests and needs, such as cooking, meditation, and entertainment. By offering a comprehensive suite of lifestyle apps, Samsung ensures that users can enjoy a well-rounded and enriched living experience, all accessible through their innovative Smart TVs.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals