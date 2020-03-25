Samsung launches new EUV DRAM modules

Samsung has announced the launch of its new industry first EUV DRAM modules and the company has also announced that it has now shipped one million of these new modules.

“With the production of our new EUV-based DRAM, we are demonstrating our full commitment toward providing revolutionary DRAM solutions in support of our global IT customers,” said Jung-bae Lee, executive vice president of DRAM Product & Technology at Samsung Electronics. “This major advancement underscores how we will continue contributing to global IT innovation through timely development of leading-edge process technologies and next-generation memory products for the premium memory market.”

Samsung is the first to adopt EUV in DRAM production to overcome challenges in DRAM scaling. EUV technology reduces repetitive steps in multi-patterning and improves patterning accuracy, enabling enhanced performance and greater yields as well as shortened development time.

You can find our more details about these new EUV DRAM modules over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

