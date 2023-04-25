Samsung launches free to play gaming zones in London & New York

Samsung has announced that it is launching free-to-play gaming zones in London and New York in partnership with Microsoft at the Microsoft Experience Centers (MEC), and you will be able to play Xbox games on the Samsung Gaming Hub.

The London gaming zone is located at the Microsoft Experience Center in Regent Street and the New York one is located at the Microsoft Experience Center on Fifth Avenue in New York.

Samsung Electronics introduced a new free-to-play “Gaming Zone” with Samsung screens in collaboration with Xbox at Microsoft Experience Centers (MEC) in London and New York.

In June of 2022, Microsoft’s Xbox joined Samsung Gaming Hub,1 the world’s first smart TV platform to include the Xbox App on Smart TVs.2 With this partnership, Samsung Gaming Hub users are now able to stream over 100 high-quality games through the Xbox App by subscribing to “Xbox Game Pass.”

To bring the experience to more gamers, Samsung Electronics has teamed up with Microsoft to introduce a dedicated space where gamers can play their favorite Xbox games on the Samsung Gaming Hub. Multiple Samsung Smart TVs and gaming monitors have been installed in the MEC to provide an exciting and unique gaming experience.

You can find out more details about the Samsung and Microsoft free-to-play gaming zones in London and New York over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

