Samsung launches Bespoke AirDresser

Samsung is adding a new device to its Bespoke range with the launch of the Samsung Bespoke AirDresser, the device will be made available in the US and Europe at first.

The new Bespoke AirDresser comes with a customizable design and it is designed to easily integrate into your home.

With upgraded smart features for ultimate convenience, Samsung’s Bespoke AirDresser refreshes clothing by removing dust, neutralizing 99% of odors,1 eliminating germs, and smoothing out wrinkles. As health and wellness routines become ever-more important for consumers around the world, the Bespoke AirDresser offers a beautiful, sleek and smart way to keep garments refreshed daily.

“With health and hygiene top of mind for many people, Samsung is providing a great way to refresh their clothes by removing harmful substances using the Bespoke AirDresser,” said Hyesoon Yang, Vice President and Head of Customer Experience of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “In addition, the Bespoke AirDresser also removes odor-causing gases released during the cleaning process and prevents them from building up inside the unit to keep every load smelling fresh.”

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Bespoke AirDresser over at Samsung at the link below. The device will be available in a choice of two sizes 18 inches or 24 inches.

Source Samsung

