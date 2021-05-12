Samsung is expanding its Bespoke Appliance range

Samsung has announced that it is expanding its Bespoke Appliance range globally , the company announced the news at its Bespoke Home 2021 event.

Samsung is offering its Bespoke refrigerator range globally and also it Bespoke Kitchen package with it range of connected devices.

“We are delighted to announce the global expansion of our Bespoke lineup, offering comprehensive lifestyle solutions to empower consumers who are exploring their emerging lifestyle needs,” said JaeSeung Lee, President and Head of Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “It is our mission to develop products that help consumers manage and run their lives better.”

The Bespoke refrigerator lineup is expanding to North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, and select regions across Asia and Africa. Bespoke comes in over 20 original colors and seven finishes worldwide, providing a generous number of combinations to choose from. The Bespoke refrigerator also offers Samsung’s trademark large capacity, convenience, and powerful cooling performance.

Samsung

