Samsung ICX in car technology shown off at CES (Video)

Samsung has been showing off a wide range of technology at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, this includes the Samsung ICX technology.

The Samsung ICX or In-Cabin eXperience is Samsung’s latest in-car technology, the technology has been developed jointly with Harman.

One of the major variables that can determine the driving environment, no matter the trip, is the driver’s condition. Whether you’re distracted by making a mental to-do list for the chores that evening or simply exhausted from a long day’s work, cognitive distraction and drowsiness while driving are directly linked to safety. This is why Samsung’s latest solutions, which determine the condition of the driver and then activate car features correspondingly, have been designed to create a safer automotive environment.

Ready Care is an innovative solution that enables a vehicle to directly recognize the physical and emotional condition of its driver and amend car functionality accordingly thanks to such key features as its Cognitive Load measurement technology and Stress-free Routing.

Ready Care’s Cognitive Load measurement feature detects the driver’s condition through their facial expression, the gaze of their eyes, the way their eyelids open and more thanks to newly-developed machine learning technology. The subsequent key functionality of this solution is that, once the driver’s condition has been comprehensively assessed, features and steps customized to the situation can be applied.

You can find out more information about Samsung’s latest in car technology over at the Samsung website at the link below.

Source Samsung





