Samsung Smart Home to support HCA Specification 1.0

Earlier today we heard that LG would be supporting the new HCA Specification 1.0 and now Samsung has also announced that they are supporting the standard.

The new HCA Specification 1.0 is from the Home Connectivity Alliance and it is designed to let smart home devices from different manufacturers work together.

At CES 2023, the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA) announced a milestone, introducing its HCA Specification 1.0 for Cloud-to-Cloud (C2C) interoperability in the connected home. The launch of this new industry standard comes just one year after the launch of the organization at last year’s CES event.

The HCA is an organization founded by manufacturers of HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems, home appliances and TVs. The HCA was created with the goal to develop safe, interoperable standards for connected home ecosystems.

As a founding member of the Alliance, Samsung Electronics continues to relentlessly pursue innovation, including the industry-leading SmartThings platform, to aid the HCA’s mission to develop standards that promote interconnectivity.

“Through combined industry efforts in HCA, we are working to make the smart home more accessible to consumers via the devices they use every day in the home,” said Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President and Head of Service Biz Group of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are taking a fresh look at how devices can enhance consumers’ lives and how the appliance industry can work together to create a safer connected home that our customers can trust. Through energy savings and support for legacy household products, we believe that we can contribute to a world where sustainability starts at home.”

You can find out more details about Samsung and the new HCA Specification 1.0 standard over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals