Samsung HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T soundbars announced

Samsung is adding two new soundbars to its 2020 range, the Samsung HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T come with support for Dolby Atmos.

They also come with Samsung’s SmartThings App and Alexa Voice and support a range of music streaming services like Amazon Music, Spotify and more.

The HW-Q950T delivers the audio quality of 9.1.4-channel, the maximum number of channels for currently available home-theater systems in a single soundbar. The model packs in extra-powerful sound with two wireless rear up-firing speakers and also adds left and right wide channel speakers to the previous 7.1.4-channel system, allowing the audio output to express the motion on the screen in a more realistic way with greater immersion.

Both the HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T support Dolby Atmos® – which transports listeners with immersive, moving audio that flows all around you, along with DTS:X from DTS for multi-dimensional audio technology. They also include eARC support to produce full, rich and high-quality surround sound like Dolby TrueHD.

