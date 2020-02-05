Samsung has won 61 iF Design Awards

Samsung has announced that it has won a total of 61 iF Design Awards, the company was given 34 awards for product design.

On top of that it also won eight awards for professional concept design, 17 for communication design and two awards for packaging design.

Samsung received the gold award for the Sero and the Bespoke customizable refrigerator. The Sero, which means “vertical” in Korean, has the ability to pivot between horizontal and vertical orientations. This new lifestyle TV features a modern and elegant design that stands out in any space. The Bespoke refrigerator, customizable to customers’ personal tastes, consists of eight models ranging from one-door to four-door units and offers a replaceable front panel of the sleek door which allows mixing and matching of different materials and colors, reflecting personal preferences in style. The ‘Kitchen Fit’ door was employed to give a ‘built in-like’ look to any kitchen.

“Samsung Electronics has pursued lifestyle innovations based on both reflection of current trends and its insight into customer needs in the future. We will continue to strive to create the experiences that our customers want from Samsung with unique design thinking, incorporating innovative technologies and attempting bold creative challenges.” said Dontae Lee, Executive Vice President and the Head of the Corporate Design Center at Samsung Electronics.

You can find out more details about all of the iF Design Awards that Samsung has won over at their website at the link below.

Source Samsung

