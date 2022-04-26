Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokemon Edition launched in Korea

We previously heard about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokemon Edition and now Samsung has launched the handset in its home country of Korea.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokemon Edition comes with a unique design and it features a Pokemon-themed box and a range of accessories.

This time, ‘Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition’, a package product composed of accessories designed in collaboration with ‘Pokemon’, will be introduced.

The package consists of a Galaxy Z Flip 3 terminal, a clear cover and Pokemon accessories (Pikachu key ring, Pokemon palette, Pokemon book design leather pouch, Monster Ball 3D Grip Talk, and 5 popular Pokemon stickers).

The price of the ‘Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition’ is 128,400 won. It can be purchased from 00:00 on the 25th through the Samsung Electronics website, the Galaxy Campus Store, and 11st.

If purchased through the Samsung Electronics website, damage compensation, an immediate discount on repair costs, and a total care service ‘Samsung Care Plus’ that can be repaired on-site are additionally provided with a one-year damage guarantee.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokemon Edition smartphone over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

