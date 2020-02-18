Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to get one time screen replacement for $119

Yesterday we heard that a replacement screen for the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip would cost $499 and now Samsung has said that they will offer a one time replacement for the display for $119.

The display on the Galaxy Z Flip is made from glass, although it is not as tough as normal glass, this was revealed in a recent durability test from JerryRigEverything, the display scratches easily.

The glass display on the handset appears to be coated in some sort of plastic as it scratches just as easily as the plastic display on the Motorola Razr. Here is what Samsung has to say about the display.

Galaxy Z Flip features an Infinity Flex Display with Samsung’s Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) to deliver a sleek, premium look and offer an immersive viewing experience,” a spokesperson said by email. “Samsung’s first-of-its-kind UTG technology is different from other Galaxy flagship devices. While the display does bend, it should be handled with care. Also, Galaxy Z Flip has a protective layer on top of the UTG similar to Galaxy Fold.

So it does look like their is a protective plastic layer on the outside of the display, although it appears to be a permanent one.

