Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets durability tested (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip launched last week, it is Samsung’s latest folding smartphone and we get to see how durable the device is.

We recently saw a durability test for the Motorola Razr, the handset did not survive the test, it will be interesting to see if Samsung’s device survives.

The Galaxy Z Flip has a folding glass display, the Motorola handset has a folding plastic display, lets see if this makes any difference in the test.

As we can see from the video the new Galaxy Z Flip started to get scratches at level 2 which you would not expect from glass. This is similar to the results from the Motorola Razr which has a plastic display.

In the burn test there was permanent damage from the lighter to the display and the handset did OK in the bend test at first. The display still worked although there was damage to the back of the handset.

The device is more durable than the Motorola Razr but it is not as durable as many of the other smartphones on the market, this is exactly what you would expect from a folding smartphone.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

