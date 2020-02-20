Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets unboxed (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone launched recently we have already seen a number of videos of the handset, these have included durability tests and a teardown and now we have another video.

The new video from Marques Brownlee is an unboxing video of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and it gives us a good look at the handset and its features.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.7 inch folding AMOLED display that has a FHD+ resolution of 2636 X 1080 pixels and it comes with a Snapdragon 855 processor and 8GB of RAM.

The device also has a 3300 mAh battery and 256GB of storage, plus a 12 megapixel rear camera and a 10 megapixel front facing camera.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

