Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to feature 25W charging

We have heard lots of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone and now we have more information about the device.

The handset will apparently come with 25W fast charging, previous rumors have suggested it would come with 15W charging.

The device previously appeared on some benchmarks and it will come with a 6.7 inch folding display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, plus a Full HD+ resolution of 2636 x 1080. There will also be a 1.9 inch display on the outside of the handset.

Processing will be provided by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor from Qualcomm. The device is listed on Geekbench with 8GB of RAM, it may also come with other RAM options.

For cameras the new Galaxy Z Flip smartphone is rumored to feature dual 12 megapixel cameras on the rear and single 10 megapixel camera on the front for taking Selfies and making video calls.

Samsung will be making the new Galaxy Z Flip official along with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone at their Samsung Unpacked press event next month. The event takes place on the 11th of August and we may also see some other devices available at the event.

As soon as we get some more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold smartphone we will let you know.

Source MySmartprice

