Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra & Galaxy Watch7 Launched

Samsung has launched its latest wearable devices at Galaxy Unpacked, this includes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and their other new wearable devices, the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Galaxy Watch Ultra: Engineered for Extreme Durability and Performance

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is designed for adventurers and athletes who constantly push their limits in extreme conditions. Constructed with a robust Titanium Grade 440 frame and boasting an impressive 10ATM water resistance rating, this smartwatch is built to withstand the toughest environments. Whether you’re diving deep into the ocean or cycling at high altitudes, the Galaxy Watch Ultra can handle it all, operating seamlessly at altitudes ranging from 500 meters below sea level to an astonishing 9,000 meters above.

To ensure maximum comfort and protection, Samsung has incorporated a Dynamic Lug System and a new cushion design into the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The Dynamic Lug System allows for enhanced flexibility and adaptability, ensuring a secure and comfortable fit during intense activities. The innovative cushion design provides additional protection against impacts and wear, further enhancing the watch’s durability.

Galaxy Watch7: Advanced Health Monitoring and Seamless Integration

For those prioritizing comprehensive health monitoring, the Galaxy Watch7 offers a suite of advanced features powered by Wear OS 5. With its enhanced BioActive Sensor and innovative algorithms, this smartwatch can detect sleep apnea, monitor heart rate, and even perform ECG readings, providing users with valuable insights into their overall well-being. The Galaxy Watch7 also features a powerful 3nm processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient power management.

Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the Galaxy Watch7’s dual-frequency GPS system, which delivers precise location tracking and navigation capabilities. Whether you’re hiking through dense forests or exploring new urban landscapes, the Galaxy Watch7 ensures you stay on course and never miss a beat.

Seamless Integration with the Galaxy Ecosystem

Both the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch7 integrate seamlessly with Samsung’s connected Galaxy ecosystem, offering users a holistic and enriched experience. By syncing with other Galaxy devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and earbuds, users can enjoy a unified and convenient way to manage their digital lives. From receiving notifications and controlling smart home devices to streaming music and tracking fitness goals, the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch7 serve as the central hub for all your connected needs.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available in a 47mm size, offering three stunning color options: Titanium Gray, Titanium White, and Titanium Silver. The Galaxy Watch7 comes in two sizes to cater to different preferences: 40mm in Green and Cream, and 44mm in Green and Silver. Both models are expected to be competitively priced, providing users with advanced features, exceptional durability, and the power of Wear OS 5 at a reasonable cost.

Source Samsung



