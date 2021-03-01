Samsung Galaxy Watch and Watch Active software update adds Watch 3 features

Samsung has released a software update for its Galaxy Watch and Watch Active smart watches, the update brings a range of new features to the devices.

The new software update for the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Watch Active brings features from the Galaxy Watch 3 to the older devices.

This software update brings Tien 5.5 to the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active and they now support AR Emoji and Bitmoji.

There is also a range of other new features in this software update for both models of the Galaxy Watch, the updates have so far been rolled out in South Korea and the US, it is also expected to be made available in more countries soon.

Source Tizenhelp

