Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 gets reviewed (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatches launched recently, there are a number of models in the range.

Now we get to find out more details about the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5, this is the most affordable model as it retails for £269 in the UK for the WiFi model and £319 for the LTE model.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and its range of features, let’s find out more details about the device.

The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a choice of 44mm or 40mm cases, the one in the video is the 40mm model. There is also the Galaxy Watch Pro which has a larger 45mm case.

The device features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 396 x 396 pixels, the 44mm model comes with a 1.4-inch display with a resolution of 450 x 450 pixels.

Both models are powered by a Samsung Exynos W920 processor and comes with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of built-in storage.

The 40mm model comes with a 284 mAh battery and the 44mm model has a 410 mAh battery, both models come with fast charging. The new Galaxy Watch 5 models come with One UI Watch 4.5 and Wear OS powered by Samsung Wear.

