Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 gets Peloton Watch app

Samsung has announced that its Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches are getting the Peloton Watch App and this will allow users to connect to a range of Peloton devices.

The devices will include the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Bike+m the Peloton Guide, Peloton Row, and the Peloton Tread, the app will display your heart rate on the device’s display during a workout.

“At Samsung, we believe technology should help us lead happier and healthier lives. That’s a value we share with Peloton,” said Janet Lee, SVP of Mobile Experience at Samsung Electronics America. “This partnership embodies our mutual commitment to providing a truly personalized fitness experience for consumers. These new capabilities give users a more detailed picture of their progress, helping them achieve their fitness goals.”

After a user selects a workout on their chosen Peloton equipment and opens the Peloton Watch App on their Galaxy Watch, a prompt will appear to pair the two devices. Users can simply tap the “connect” button to see their heart rate displayed on their Peloton equipment screen or Wear OS platform during their workout. This lets users track their fitness goals in real time, to help keep themselves accountable and reach their health goals.

You can find out more information about the new Peloton app for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 4 over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





