Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are now official and now we get to find out more details about Samsung’s latest smart watches.

The video below from tech Spurt put the new Galaxy Watch 4 side by side with the new Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and we get to find out the main differences between the two devices.

As we can see from the video the two Galaxy Watch 4 smart watches are available in different sizes, the devices share similar specifications.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is available in either 40mm or 44mm and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the largest of the new smart watches. This device comes in a choice of either a 42mm pr 46mm case.

Both of these new smart watches are powered by the new Samsung Exynos W920 dual core processor and they also come with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of built in storage.

The 40mm and 42mm models come with a 247 mAh battery and the 44mm and 46mm models come with a 361 mAh battery.

Both devices come with an IP68 rating and are full waterproof to 5ATM, they also come with a MIL-STD810G military rating.

Pricing for the new Galaxy Watches starts at £249 and the top 46mm model will set you back £406, they are now available to pre-order.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

