Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 gets Bluetooth certification

We are expecting the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to launch in August along with the Galaxy Note 20 smartphone.

The handset has now received its Bluetooth Certification ahead of launch, the device was recently spotted at the Bluetooth SIG.

The new Galaxy Watch 3 is rumored to come with two different display sizes, the 41mm model will have a 1.2 inch display and a 270 mAh battery.

The 44mm model will come with a 1.4 inch display and it will feature a 340 mAh battery, both devices will come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of included storage and Tizen OS 5.5.

The new Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to come with an ECG and also a blood pressure monitor and it will come with an IP68 rating. We will find out more details about the device when it is announced in August.

Source Playfuldroid

