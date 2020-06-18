Samsung Health Monitor app with blood pressure monitoring launched in South Korea

Samsung recently announced their new Samsung Health Monitor app for their Galaxy Watch devices and now the app has launched in South Korea.

The app is available for the Galaxy Watch Ative2 in south Korea and it can be used to monitor your blood pressure. Samsung has also said that the app will support Electrocardiogram (ECG) tracking in Q3.

To monitor blood pressure on the Galaxy Watch Active2, users will need to first calibrate with a traditional cuff. They will then be able to tap to “Measure” the blood pressure anytime, anywhere through pulse wave analysis via the Galaxy Watch Active2 wrist sensors.1 The Samsung Health Monitor app analyzes the relationship between the calibration value and the blood pressure change to determine the blood pressure.3

When you measure your blood pressure with the Galaxy Watch Active2, the measurement results can be synced to the Samsung Health Monitor app on your Galaxy phone. You can track your blood pressure by days, weeks or months and choose to share this information with your doctor for review or consultation.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Health app over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals