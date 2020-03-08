How to watch the Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked Event 2020

The highly anticipated Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked Event will take place in a few days time on August 5th 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Due to the current pandemic it will be the very first virtual Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, during which Samsung will unveil new range of devices.

During this years Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event a number of new devices are expected to be unveiled including a range of new Galaxy Note devices, an updated Fold smartphone as well as a number of other products. Samsung has already published a quick teaser video.

“A whole new Galaxy Unpacked is coming soon. Don’t miss the opportunity to get exclusive and untold stories from the heart of Samsung Galaxy innovation and a peek inside where it all begins! ”

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked Event can be watched at the following online locations :

Tune in via Samsung’s Official Websites

Visit the Samsung Global Newsroom, Samsung.com when the event begins.

Tune in on Facebook

Visit Samsung Newsroom or Samsung Global’s Facebook page when the event begins.

Source : Samsung

