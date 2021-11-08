Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 spotted with Snapdragon 898 processor

We recently heard some information about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 processor and now we have details on another tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarks with the model number SM-X808U.

The Geekbench listing of the new Galaxy Tab S8 confirmed some of the tablet’s specifications, this includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 mobile processor, the device is also listed with 8GB of RAM.

There are rumored to be three different models in the range launching, the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is rumored to come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage.

The three tablets will feature different batteries, the Galaxy Tab S8 will apparently have an 8,000 mAh battery, the Galaxy Tab S8+ a 10,090 mAh battery, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is rumored to feature a massive 14,000 mAh battery. All three devices will apparently feature 45W fast charging.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 range will be available with both WiFi-only and WiFi and LTE models, the Galaxy Tab S8 will apparently retail for $740, the Galaxy Tab S8+s for $1,120, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for $1,320. As yet there are no details on when these new Android tablets from Samsung will launch.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals