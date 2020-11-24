Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet discounted ahead of Black Friday

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet has been discounted ahead of Blck Friday, there is now $100 off the 128GB version of the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+.

Samsung is also offering $150 off the 256GB and 512GB models of the tablets, these discounts are only available on the WiFi tablets not the 4G models.

As a reminder the Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11 inch display with a 2560 x 1600 pixels, the Galaxy Tab S7+ will come with a 12.4 inch display and a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels.

There is also a Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile processor and and a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and three storage options, 128GB, 256GB or 512 GB.

The tablets features an 80000 mAh battery and it has a range of cameras including an 8 megapixel front camera and dual rear cameras. These include a 13 megapixel main camera and 5 megapixel ultra wide camera.

