Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet discounted ahead of Black Friday

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet has been discounted ahead of Blck Friday, there is now $100 off the 128GB version of the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+.

Samsung is also offering $150 off the 256GB and 512GB models of the tablets, these discounts are only available on the WiFi tablets not the 4G models.

As a reminder the Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11 inch display with a 2560 x 1600 pixels, the Galaxy Tab S7+ will come with a 12.4 inch display and a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels.

There is also a Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile processor and and a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and three storage options, 128GB, 256GB or 512 GB.

The tablets features an 80000 mAh battery and it has a range of cameras including an 8 megapixel front camera and dual rear cameras. These include a 13 megapixel main camera and 5 megapixel ultra wide camera.

