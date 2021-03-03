Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite to come in four colors

We have heard lots of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite tablet and now we have more details about the device.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will come in a choice of four different colors, black, green silver and pink, the device will also be offered with two storage options.

The tablet recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarks and this revealed that the device would come with a Snapdragon 750G mobile processor and 4GB of RAM.

The new Galaxy Tab S7 Lite is expected to be available in two display sixes, 11 inch and 12.4 inches, we do not know as yet what resolution these displays with come with. The tablet will also come with Samsung’s One UI 3.1 and Android 11.

As yet there are no details on when the new Galaxy Tab S7 Lite tablets will launch, as soon as we get some more details on the full specifications and a release date, we will let you guys know.

Source GalaxyClub, Sammobile

