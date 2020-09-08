Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 gets Bluetooth certification

A new tablet from Samsung has recently received Bluetooth certifications, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 .

Three version of the tablets were recently spotted at the Bluetooth SIG, SM-T570, SM-T575 and SM-T577.

These are thought to be WiFi, 4G LTE and possibly a 5G version of this new Samsung tablet, these new tablets with support Bluetooth 5.0.

The exact specifications on this new Android tablet are not know as yet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 is expected to come with an IP68 certification for dust and waterproofing and also a MIL-STD-10G rating.

As soon as we get some more details on the new Galaxy Tab Activ3 3 tablet and some photos of the device, we will let you guys know.

Source Myfixguide

