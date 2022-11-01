Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition launched on AT&T

AT&T has announced that it will be offering a new Android tablet on its network, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition. The tablet was previously launched in Russia and now the device is launching in the USA.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition will be available on AT&T from the 4th of November and the tablet will cost less than $7 a month.

AT&T* is launching its first tablet built for kids with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition on Nov. 4, in time for the holidays, and for less than $7/mo.1

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition is a kid-friendly tablet that features an 8.7-inch display, a rugged and durable case, educational and entertainment apps and security functionality to ensure child-safety and a long-lasting battery to keep your kids entertained anywhere.

And as an added bonus, AT&T customers can get access to the Samsung Kids platform for free. Parents can easily setup Samsung Kids right out of the box and quickly access all of their preferred apps.

You can find out more details about the new Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition tablet over at Samsung at the link below, it is not clear as yet on whether it is headed to any more countries.

