Samsung Galaxy Tab A4s appears at the FCC

It looks like Samsung will be launching a new tablet soon as one has recently been spotted at the FCC, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A4s.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A4s was recently listed at the FCC with a range of specifications and these include an 8.38 inch display.

The tablet was also listed with a 4,860 mAh battery with fast charging and Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, LTE, WCDMA and ANT+.

Those are the only specifications we know so far on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A4s tablet, the device is expected to be made official at Mobile World Congress next month, as soon as we get some more details about this new Android tablet, we will let you guys know.

Source Gizmochina

