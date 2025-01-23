Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: You HAVE to See This!

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, alongside its S25 and S25+ counterparts, continues Samsung’s tradition of incremental improvements. While the hardware changes are modest, the series leans heavily on software advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and user experience. If you’re weighing an upgrade, this lineup offers a mix of reliability, longevity, and understated innovation. Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the new Samsung flagship smartphones in his latest video.

Design and Hardware: Familiar, Yet Refined

At first glance, the Galaxy S25 Ultra doesn’t stray far from the design of its predecessor, the S24 Ultra. However, subtle tweaks make a difference. The Ultra model now features slightly square edges and larger camera bump rings, lending it a more polished look. A 15% reduction in bezel size allows for a slightly larger display without increasing the phone’s overall dimensions. Despite these refinements, the core hardware remains largely unchanged, with the same battery capacity, button layout, and display brightness as the S24 series.

Underneath the surface, the S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, delivering improved performance and energy efficiency. A 40% larger vapor cooling chamber enhances thermal management, particularly during demanding tasks like gaming or video editing. The camera system also sees a meaningful upgrade, with a new 50MP ultra-wide sensor replacing the previous 12MP version, promising sharper, more detailed images. Durability gets a boost too, thanks to the latest Gorilla Glass, which offers better resistance to drops and scratches.

Other notable hardware features include:

Improved haptic feedback for a more immersive touch experience

Faster UFS 4.0 storage for quicker app loading and file transfers

Support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard, allowing faster and more stable wireless connections

AI and Software: The Core of the S25 Experience

Samsung has doubled down on AI-driven features in the S25 series, making software the star of the show. The hybrid AI assistant, which combines Google Gemini and Bixby, offers a more seamless and intuitive experience. Whether you’re managing your calendar, controlling smart home devices, or searching for information, the assistant adapts to your needs using advanced natural language processing.

Another standout feature is the AI Select tool, which simplifies tasks like creating GIFs, summarizing text, or extracting key details from media. Meanwhile, the AI-curated “Now” widget delivers context-aware updates, such as weather forecasts, calendar reminders, and personalized suggestions, tailored to your daily routine. For content creators, the audio eraser tool removes background noise from videos, ensuring professional-grade results.

Samsung’s One UI 7 software interface introduces a refreshed design and new customization options. Inspired by iOS, the lock screen now allows for greater personalization, letting you adjust widgets, fonts, and layouts to suit your preferences. These enhancements make the S25 series feel more intuitive and user-friendly.

Other notable software features include:

Improved privacy controls, giving users more granular control over app permissions and data sharing

Enhanced multi-tasking capabilities, allowing users to run up to four apps simultaneously in split-screen mode

Deeper integration with Samsung’s ecosystem of devices, allowing seamless connectivity and data syncing across smartphones, tablets, watches, and earbuds

Longevity and Updates: Built to Last

One of the standout commitments of the S25 series is Samsung’s promise of seven years of software updates. In a market where long-term support is often overlooked, this pledge ensures your device remains secure and functional for years to come. Many of the new AI features introduced with the S25 series will also be rolled out to older models like the S24, extending their usability and value.

This commitment to longevity is further reinforced by the S25 Ultra’s durable design. The device features an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, ensuring it can withstand the elements. The aforementioned Gorilla Glass protection also contributes to the phone’s long-term durability, reducing the risk of damage from accidental drops or scratches.

Market Position: Evolution, Not Revolution

The Galaxy S25 series doesn’t aim to transform the smartphone market. Instead, it focuses on thoughtful refinements that prioritize reliability and longevity. While some users may lament the absence of faster charging or brighter displays, the series excels in delivering a balanced, polished experience. It’s a device for those who value subtle improvements over flashy, headline-grabbing innovations.

In a market increasingly saturated with high-end smartphones, the S25 series stands out for its commitment to incremental progress and long-term support. By emphasizing software enhancements and AI-driven features, Samsung aims to deliver a device that grows more capable and intuitive over time, rather than becoming outdated after a few years.

Potential Drawbacks: Is It Worth the Upgrade?

If you already own an S24 series device, the S25 may not offer enough to justify an upgrade. The hardware changes are minimal, and many of the software enhancements will be available on older models. However, if you’re using an older device or prioritize long-term software support, the S25 series becomes a compelling option.

It’s also worth noting that the S25 Ultra’s price tag may be a barrier for some users. As a premium device, it commands a higher price than many of its competitors. While the phone’s features and longevity may justify the cost for some, others may find better value in more affordable options.

Conclusion: A Dependable Choice for the Future

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and its siblings focus on refinement and reliability rather than radical change. With an emphasis on AI-driven features, improved durability, and extended software support, the series caters to users seeking a dependable, future-proof smartphone. While it may not dazzle with groundbreaking innovations, the S25 series reinforces Samsung’s reputation for delivering polished, user-centric devices.

If you value a smartphone that evolves with you, adapting to your needs and preferences over time, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a compelling choice. Its subtle hardware improvements, combined with a strong focus on software enhancements, make it a device built to stand the test of time. While it may not be the most exciting release of the year, the S25 series is a dependable choice for those seeking a reliable, long-lasting smartphone experience.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



