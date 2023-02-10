Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition unveiled

Samsung is launching a special edition version of its Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone in South Korea. The Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition.

The new Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition will retail for KRW 1,727,000 which is about $1,373 and the phone will be limited to just 1,000 units.

The limited edition version of the Galaxy S23 comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of included storage and the handset will go on sale in South Korea on the 13th of February.

The rest of the specifications will the same as the standard device and will include Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor.

The handset will come with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge Dynamic OLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate.

The device also comes with a range of high-end cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and four cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is a 12-megapixel camera for snapping selfies and for video chat. On the back, there is the new Samsung 200-megapixel flagship camera, plus a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and two 10-megapixel cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also comes with 45W fast charging and it features a 5000 mAh battery, plus it comes with Android 13 and Samsung One UI 5.1.

Source Sammobile





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals