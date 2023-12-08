Samsung Galaxy S23 FE lands on Vodafone

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone in now available with Vodafone in the UK and the handset is available with a range of different contracts on the carrier. Prices for the handset start at £34 a m on th with a £30 upfront payment.

If you order the handset from Vodafone you will get a pair of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Fee which retails for £99 and also a 12-month subscription to Disney Plus, more details are below.

Customers who purchase the new Samsung device before 16 January 2024 can save up to £144. In addition, anyone who purchases the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G before 25 January 2024 can also claim a trio of great rewards worth up to £294, to enhance the experience on their new Galaxy smartphone***, these include:

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds FE, worth £99

£100 cashback via Opia redemption perfect for those essential Christmas or January Sale purchases

12-months Disney+ subscription

This latest device from Samsung is available with Vodafone EVO, the smart way to buy a new smartphone. The flexible mobile offering lets customers get their new device at a monthly price that suits them best. Customers can decide how much they want to pay upfront for their new device, as well as choose the length of their device plan – anything from 3-36 months at 0% APR. Vodafone EVO customers can also take advantage of flexible upgrades, allowing them to get a new phone from three months into their plan.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy F23 FE or Fan Edition smartphone over at the Vodafone website at the link below, the handset is now available to order.

