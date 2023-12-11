Samsung Galaxy S23 FE available in the UK for £599

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone is now available unlocked in the UK direct from Samsung and the handset retails for £599, the device is also available with mobile carriers like Vodafone.

Samsung is offering the handset with £100 cashback and you also get a paif of Samsung Galaxy Buds FE headphones and a 12 month subscription to Disney+, you can see more details below.

What’s more, customers can enjoy an exceptional offer worth £294 with the purchase of a Galaxy S23 FE. Customers can claim £100 cashback, get a pair of Galaxy Buds FE and a 12-month Disney+ subscription.

“At Samsung, we are committed to bringing world-class innovation to everyone through cutting-edge mobile experiences at a variety of price points. Our new Galaxy S23 FE is a remarkable smartphone; it comes packed with some of the best features from our flagship range so users can maximise their creativity and productivity – it’s the perfect entry device into our incredible Galaxy ecosystem with pricing starting from just £599.”, said James Kitto, Vice President, Head of MX Division, Samsung.

The Galaxy S23 FE stays true to the S series design with a new floating camera and premium finish protected with IP68[2] water and dust resistance for an even sleeker display. Offered in new, vibrant colours, Galaxy S23 FE allows users to select the device most suited to each individual so they can add their own personal touch.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung



