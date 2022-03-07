Samsung Galaxy S22 taken apart by iFixit (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones launched recently, we have already seen a wide range of videos on the handsets.

Now we have a teardown video of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy S22 from iFixit. We get to find out how these handsets are constructed and also how easy they are to repair.

While the S22 has a nice standard trio of cameras—a 50 MP wide, 12 MP ultra wide, and a 3x zoom 10 MP telephoto—the Ultra has some pretty compelling upgrades. Its wide camera has a massive 108 MP sensor. The Ultra also has an additional 10MP telephoto camera with periscope lens.

Samsung introduced a periscope lens camera in the S20 Ultra, and it uses a clever combination of software and lens technology to achieve its 100x zoom. Using an optically stabilized prism, light is bent 90 degrees and shot through a series of stacked telephoto lenses. You can see our green laser dot dancing on the image sensor after getting deflected by the teensy prism.

Unfortunately, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra did not score very well on the iFixit repairability score, both handsets only managed a 3 out of 10. 1 means that they are very difficult to repair and 10 means that they are easy to repair. You can find out more information over at the iFixit website at the link below.

Source iFixit

