Samsung Galaxy S22 series joins Certified Re-Newed program

Samsung has announced that it is adding its Galaxy S22 range of smartphones to its Certified Re-Newed program, and models in the range are now available to buy in the USA direct from Samsung.

Samsung extensively tests the handset with a 132-point checklist to make sure that the devices are in full working order and any issues are fixed with 100 percent genuine Samsung parts.

Today Samsung announced the Galaxy S22 series will be available as part of its Certified Re-Newed program, giving consumers access to many of its latest and most popular premium smartphones for less, while extending the life of the devices. Samsung’s Certified Re-Newed program delivers a like-new phone experience at a great value with the same one-year warranty offered on brand new Galaxy smartphones. In addition, the Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S21 series pricing will be reduced, lowering the cost of all models including the Galaxy S21 Ultra by more than $100.

The Galaxy S22 series offers powerful AI advancements for incredible photos and videos even in low light. The Galaxy S22 Ultra brings together the creative power of the Galaxy S series and the S Pen-enabled productivity experience previously found on Galaxy Note. The entire Galaxy S22 lineup features beautiful designs featuring Armor Aluminum frames and Gorilla Glass Victus+ for enhanced durability.

You can find out more details about the Certified Re-Newed program and the refurbished versions of the Samsung Galaxy S22 range of smartphones over at Smsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





