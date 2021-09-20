Samsung Galaxy S22 gets benchmarked

We are expecting the new Samsung Galaxy S22 range of smartphones to launch in early 2022 and now one of the handsets has been benchmarked.

One of the models in the Galaxy S22 range was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarks, the handset had the model number SM-S901U.

The listing has revealed some of the handsets specifications, the model listed has a Snapdragon 895 processor from Qualcomm and 8GB of RAM, it was also running Android 12.

We are expecting a range of other options for the device as well, there will also be an Exynos 2200 version of the device.

The Galaxy S22 is also expected to come with a choice of RAM options, we can expected 8GB, 12GB and possibly a 16GB model. For storage we are also expecting a wide range of options from 128GB up to 1TB.

The handsets will also get a range of other upgrades over the Galaxy S21 line up, this will include cameras and more. It is not clear as yet on how much the design will be changed for the Samsung Galaxy S22 over the Galaxy S21.

Samsung are expecting to launch their new S22 range of smartphones in the first quarter of 2022, as yet we do not have any details on when they will launch in the quarter.

Source 91 mobiles

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals