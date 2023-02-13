Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 gets One UI 5.1

Samsung has released the new OneUI 5.1 software update for a range of its devices, this includes the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and the Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphones.

The One UI 5.1 software was originally released with the new Galaxy S23 range of smartphones and now the software is being expanded to more devices.

The update is being released for the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and also the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and the Galaxy Z Fip 4.

These software updates bring a range of new features to smartphones, the update is expected to be released for more devices later this month.

As a reminder the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or a Samsung Exynos 2200, it also has up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage. It also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra also comes with some high-end cameras, these include four rear cameras and a single camera on the front.

The four rear cameras include a 108-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras. On the front of the handset, there is a 40-megapixel camera for Selfies.

