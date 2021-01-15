Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra promo video released

The new Samsung galaxy S21 range of smartphones is now official and the top model is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

We have already seen a hands on video of the new Galaxy S21 range of smartphones and now Samsung has released a promo video for the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

“Galaxy S21 Ultra is another example of how Samsung is driving meaningful innovation forward to give people personalized experiences that enrich their lives and empower them to express who they are,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “Given how indispensable technology has been to our lives during these times, we wanted to take another leap forward and push the boundaries of what a smartphone can do.”

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

