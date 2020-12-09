Samsung Galaxy S21 spotted at the FCC

A version of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone has been spotted at the FCC and the listing has revealed some more details about the handset.

The device is listed with the model number SM-G991U1 and the device is listed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile processor.

It looks like Samsung will use the Snapdragon 888 for the Galaxy S21 smartphone in the US, it is also expected to use its new Exynos flagship processor in other countries.

We are expecting three models in the Galaxy S21 range, this will include the S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra, all three devices will launch early next year.

Some rumors have suggested a January launch for the handsets and others have suggested a February launch, they should land some time in the first quarter of 2021.

Source Sammobile

