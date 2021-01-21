Samsung Galaxy S21 Pre-orders higher than Galaxy S20

The Samsung Galaxy S21 was announced recently, the handset is available to pre-order and it looks like it is more popular than last years model.

According to a recent report, pre-orders of the new Galaxy S21 are higher than that of last years Galaxy S20 smartphones.

Pre-orders of the new Galaxy S21 range of device is apparently around 15 percent to 20 percent higher than that of the Galaxy S20, this is in Samsung’s home country of South Korea.

Also pre-orders of unlocked devices appear to be quite a bit higher, last year pre-orders of unlocked S20 handsets accounted or 10% of all pre-orders, this year it is as much as 30% of all pre-orders.

It will be interesting to find out just how popular this years Galaxy S21 range of smartphones becomes, as soon as we get some actual sales figures, we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals